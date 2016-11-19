Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 11 Bayern Munich 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360 - - - SV Darmstadt 98 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Moritz Hartmann 68 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 0 Schalke 04 1 Leon Goretzka 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,000 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Lars Stindl 32 Cologne 2 Anthony Modeste 59, Marcel Risse 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,500 - - - Mainz 4 Niko Bungert 15, Yunus Malli 20pen, Stefan Bell 82, Karim Onisiwo 90+5 Freiburg 2 Vincenzo Grifo 67, Nils Petersen 85 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 26,573 - - - FC Augsburg 0 Hertha Berlin 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,007 - - - Friday, November 18 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Kevin Kampl 1, Julian Brandt 45+2 Missed penalty: Hakan Calhanoglu 54 RB Leipzig 3 Julian Baumgartlinger 4og, Emil Forsberg 67, Willi Orban 81 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 27,752 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Hoffenheim v Hamburg SV (1430) Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.