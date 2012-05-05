May 5 Summaries from Saturday's Bundesliga
matches:
Borussia Dortmund 4 Jakub Blaszczykowski 5,39, Robert
Lewandowski 20,27
Freiburg 0
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 80,720
- - -
Werder Bremen 2 Claudio Pizarro 42pen,82
Schalke 04 3 Julian Draxler 30, Klaas-Jan
Huntelaar 65,74
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Hanover 96 2 Alexander Bugera 38og, Didier Konan
71
Kaiserslautern 1 Pierre de Wit 7
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Mainz 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Marco Reus 31,62, Igor De Camargo
69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Nuremberg 1 Robert Mak 58
Bayer Leverkusen 4 Stefan Kiessling 7,32,89, Andre
Schuerrle 77
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 48,548
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 3 Cacau 73, Francisco Rodriguez 77,
Ibrahima Traore 79
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Patrick Helmes 28, Marco Russ 60
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Cologne 1 Milivoje Novakovic 63
Bayern Munich 4 Thomas Mueller 34,85, Pedro Geromel
52og, Arjen Robben 54
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,000
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Koo Ja-Cheol 34
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Hertha Berlin 3 Anis Ben-Hatira 14,78, Raffael
90+2
Hoffenheim 1 Marvin Compper 85
Red Card: Ryan Babel 42
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 53,000
