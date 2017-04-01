April 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Missed penalty: Marco Fabian 78
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Red Card: Tobias Strobl 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Bayern Munich 6 Robert Lewandowski 17,55,79, Thomas Mueller 36,80, Thiago 62
FC Augsburg 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
RB Leipzig 4 Naby Keita 12,80, Emil Forsberg 67, Willi Orban 79
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Red Card: Sandro Sirigu 72
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,394
- - -
Schalke 04 1 Thilo Kehrer 77
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 53
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 62,271
- - -
Freiburg 2 Nils Petersen 64, Vincenzo Grifo 77
Missed penalty: Nils Petersen 64
Werder Bremen 5 Max Kruse 21, Thomas Delaney 45+2,47,85, Fin Bartels 71
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 2 Nicolai Mueller 13, Lewis Holtby 90+1
Cologne 1 Milos Jojic 25
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 57,000
- - -
Friday, March 31
Hertha Berlin 1 Peter Pekarik 32
Red Card: Maximilian Mittelstaedt 58
Hoffenheim 3 Andrej Kramaric 39pen,87, Niklas Suele 76
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,401
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Mainz (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg (1530)