Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Cologne 1 Anthony Modeste 43
Schalke 04 1 Alessandro Schoepf 2
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Jannik Vestergaard 81
Missed penalty: Thorgan Hazard 45
RB Leipzig 2 Emil Forsberg 31, Timo Werner 55
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 51,535
- - -
Saturday, February 18
Hamburg SV 2 Aaron Hunt 15, Michael Gregoritsch 57
Missed penalty: Aaron Hunt 88
Freiburg 2 Maximilian Philipp 23, Vincenzo Grifo 72
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 49,405
- - -
Hertha Berlin 1 Vedad Ibisevic 21
Bayern Munich 1 Robert Lewandowski 90+6
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,667
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Red Card: David Abraham 34
Missed penalty: Makoto Hasebe 56
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Romain Bregerie 26, Pascal Gross 69pen
Red Card: Mathew Leckie 81
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 46,300
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 3 Jeffrey Bruma 20og, Lukasz Piszczek 48, Ousmane Dembele 59
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,906
- - -
Hoffenheim 2 Andrej Kramaric 64,90+3pen
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,013
- - -
Mainz 0
Werder Bremen 2 Serge Gnabry 16, Thomas Delaney 23
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,281
- - -
Friday, February 17
FC Augsburg 1 Dominik Kohr 60
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Karim Bellarabi 23, Javier Hernandez 40,65
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,010
- - -