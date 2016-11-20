Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Werder Bremen 1 Florian Grillitsch 38
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Alexander Meier 52, Aymen Barkok 90
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,261
- - -
Hoffenheim 2 Sandro Wagner 45+1, Steven Zuber 49
Hamburg SV 2 Filip Kostic 28, Nicolai Mueller 61
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,512
- - -
Saturday, November 19
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 11
Bayern Munich 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Moritz Hartmann 68
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Schalke 04 1 Leon Goretzka 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Lars Stindl 32
Cologne 2 Anthony Modeste 59, Marcel Risse 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,500
- - -
Mainz 4 Niko Bungert 15, Yunus Malli 20pen, Stefan Bell 82, Karim Onisiwo 90+5
Freiburg 2 Vincenzo Grifo 67, Nils Petersen 85
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 26,573
- - -
FC Augsburg 0
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,007
- - -
Friday, November 18
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Kevin Kampl 1, Julian Brandt 45+2
Missed penalty: Hakan Calhanoglu 54
RB Leipzig 3 Julian Baumgartlinger 4og, Emil Forsberg 67, Willi Orban 81
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 27,752
- - -