Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Bundesliga summaries on Saturday Hertha Berlin 3 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 14,26, Raffael 34 Cologne 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 59,491 - - - Borussia Dortmund 4 Robert Lewandowski 30,44,78, Mario Goetze 75 FC Augsburg 0 Missed penalty: Gibril Sankoh 48 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 80,000 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 3 Gonzalo Castro 14, Eren Derdiyok 65, Stefan Kiessling 85 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Mandzukic 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,000 - - - Nuremberg 3 Markus Feulner 5, Robert Mak 20, Tomas Pekhart 82 Mainz 3 Niko Bungert 32, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 45, Andreas Ivanschitz 52 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 35,000 - - - Freiburg 1 Johannes Flum 19 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,000 - - - Hoffenheim 0 Bayern Munich 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - -
Played on Friday Kaiserslautern 0 VfB Stuttgart 2 Cacau 52, Khalid Boulahrouz 69 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,186 - - -
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (