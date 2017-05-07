May 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
Freiburg 2 Florian Niederlechner 22,31pen
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 0
Mainz 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,915
- - -
Saturday, May 6
Hertha Berlin 1 Rani Khedira 85og
RB Leipzig 4 Timo Werner 11,54, Davie Selke 89,90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 62,301
- - -
Bayern Munich 1 Juan Bernat 18
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Missed penalty: Hamit Altintop 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 2 Marco Reus 4, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 82
Missed penalty: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 14
Hoffenheim 1 Andrej Kramaric 86pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Daniel Didavi 48, Mario Gomez 63
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,000
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Sonny Kittel 73
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Kai Havertz 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,351
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Andre Hahn 90+4
FC Augsburg 1 Alfred Finnbogason 57
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,362
- - -
Friday, May 5
Cologne 4 Anthony Modeste 13,47, Leonardo Bittencourt 28, Simon Zoller 44
Werder Bremen 3 Fin Bartels 34, Theodor Gebre Selassie 40, Serge Gnabry 62
Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 50,000
- - -