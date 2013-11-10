UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Freiburg 1 Mike Hanke 78 VfB Stuttgart 3 Vedad Ibisevic 9, Timo Werner 10,82 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 23,700 - - - Mainz 1 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 88 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,000 - - - Saturday, November 9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Juan Arango 72, Niklas Stark 75og, Patrick Herrmann 87 Nuremberg 1 Josip Drmic 21 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 53,235 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 5 Son Heung-Min 9,16,55, Stefan Kiessling 72, Gonzalo Castro 89 Hamburg SV 3 Maximilian Beister 23, Pierre-Michel Lasogga 49,74 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 30,077 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 2 Ricardo Rodriguez 56, Ivica Olic 69 Borussia Dortmund 1 Marco Reus 45+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Hoffenheim 2 Sejad Salihovic 70pen,81 Hertha Berlin 3 AEnis Ben-Hatira 13, Adrian Ramos 53pen,84 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,078 - - - Bayern Munich 3 Jerome Boateng 4, Franck Ribery 42, Thomas Mueller 90+5pen FC Augsburg 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 71,000 - - - Schalke 04 3 Kevin-Prince Boateng 64,85, Jefferson Farfan 90+1 Werder Bremen 1 Felix Kroos 22 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 61,973 - - - Friday, November 8 Hanover 96 0 Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,200 - - -
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6