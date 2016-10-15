Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Werder Bremen 2 Zlatko Junuzovic 13, Ousman Manneh 59
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Hakan Calhanoglu 27
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Missed penalty: Andre Hahn 26, Lars Stindl 61
Hamburg SV 0
Red Card: Cleber Reis 25
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,636
- - -
Hoffenheim 2 Sandro Wagner 34, Andrej Kramaric 81pen
Freiburg 1 Florian Niederlechner 78
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,540
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Daniel Baier 77
Schalke 04 1 Nabil Bentaleb 65
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,660
- - -
Cologne 2 Anthony Modeste 28,39pen
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Lukas Hinterseer 90pen
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 49,200
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Szabolcs Huszti 43, Marco Fabian 78
Red Card: Szabolcs Huszti 65
Bayern Munich 2 Arjen Robben 10, Joshua Kimmich 62
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 49,500
- - -
Friday, October 14
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 80
Red Card: Emre Mor 84
Missed penalty: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 77
Hertha Berlin 1 Valentin Stocker 51
Red Card: Valentin Stocker 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 80,800
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Mainz v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig (1530)