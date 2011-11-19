Nov 19 Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Bayern Munich 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 Mario Goetze 65 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 69,000 - - - Schalke 04 4 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 13,66, Raul 39, Lewis Holtby 84 Nuremberg 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 61,000 - - - Freiburg 2 Stefan Reisinger 61,90+5 Hertha Berlin 2 Adrian Ramos 20, Peter Niemeyer 45+1 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 21,500 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 4 Hasan Salihamidzic 22,36, Chris 55, Alexander Madlung 74 Hanover 96 1 Christian Schulz 43 Red card: Didier Konan 58 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 30,000 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Patrick Herrmann 16, Marco Reus 23,38,51, Juan Arango 53 Werder Bremen 0 Red card: Sokratis Papastathopoulos 76 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 54,057 - - -

Friday, November 18 Kaiserslautern 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Michael Ballack 54, Sidney Sam 70 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,245 - - -

Postponed Cologne v Mainz

Playing on Sunday (GMT) VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1430) Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim (1630)

