Nov 19 Summaries from the Bundesliga
matches on
Saturday
Bayern Munich 0
Borussia Dortmund 1 Mario Goetze 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 69,000
- - -
Schalke 04 4 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 13,66, Raul 39,
Lewis Holtby 84
Nuremberg 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 61,000
- - -
Freiburg 2 Stefan Reisinger 61,90+5
Hertha Berlin 2 Adrian Ramos 20, Peter Niemeyer
45+1
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 21,500
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 4 Hasan Salihamidzic 22,36, Chris 55,
Alexander Madlung 74
Hanover 96 1 Christian Schulz 43
Red card: Didier Konan 58
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Patrick Herrmann 16, Marco Reus
23,38,51, Juan Arango 53
Werder Bremen 0
Red card: Sokratis Papastathopoulos 76
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 54,057
- - -
Friday, November 18
Kaiserslautern 0
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Michael Ballack 54, Sidney Sam 70
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,245
- - -
Postponed
Cologne v Mainz
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1430)
Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim (1630)
