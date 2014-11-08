UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Werder Bremen 2 Sebastian Proedl 30, Fin Bartels 57 VfB Stuttgart 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,284 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 0 Mainz 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,714 - - - FC Augsburg 3 Tobias Werner 7,47, Jan-Ingwer Callsen Braker 68 SC Paderborn 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,755 - - - Hoffenheim 3 Adam Szalai 2, Roberto Firmino 39,45 Cologne 4 Pawel Olkowski 5,83, Matthias Lehmann 12, Anthony Ujah 35 Halftime: 3-3; Attendance: 30,150 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 4 Thomas Mueller 22,64,67, Xherdan Shaqiri 86 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 51,500 - - - Freiburg 2 Christian Guenter 22, Jonathan Schmid 68 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Friday, November 7 Hertha Berlin 0 Hanover 96 2 Jimmy Briand 44, Hiroshi Kiyotake 76 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,710 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 VfL Wolfsburg v Hamburg SV (1430) Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
