March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 7
Mainz 2 Johannes Geis 73, Shinji Okazaki 77
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Raffael 27,67
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Schalke 04 3 Christian Fuchs 12, Max Meyer 41,53
Hoffenheim 1 Kevin Volland 73
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,607
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Dominik Kohr 63
Missed penalty: Tobias Werner 63
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,721
- - -
Hanover 96 1 Hiroshi Kiyotake 25
Bayern Munich 3 Xabi Alonso 28, Thomas Mueller 61pen,72
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Freiburg 0
Werder Bremen 1 Franco Di Santo 35
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 0
Borussia Dortmund 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 57,000
- - -
Friday, March 6
VfB Stuttgart 0
Hertha Berlin 0
Red Card: Nico Schulz 90+7
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,420
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 8
Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
SC Paderborn v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)