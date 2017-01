Soccer-African Nations Cup quarter-final summaries

Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the African Nations Cup Quarter-final matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Congo DR 1 Paul Jose Mpoku 68 Ghana 2 Jordan Ayew 63, Andre Ayew 78pen Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, January 28 Senegal 0 Cameroon 0 Halftime: 0-0; Penalty Shootout: 4-5 - - - Burkina Faso 2 Aristide Bance 81, Prejuce Nakoulma 84 Tunisia 0