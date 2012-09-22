Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 Freiburg 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,862 - - - Mainz 2 Andreas Ivanschitz 10, Adam Szalai 26 FC Augsburg 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 28,463 - - - Hamburg SV 3 Son Heung-Min 2,59, Ivo Ilicevic 55 Borussia Dortmund 2 Ivan Perisic 46,60 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 57,000 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 1 Ivica Olic 42 Greuther Fuerth 1 Emanuel Pogatetz 27og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,552 - - - Schalke 04 0 Bayern Munich 2 Toni Kroos 55, Thomas Mueller 58 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 61,673 - - - Friday, September 21 Nuremberg 1 Sebastian Polter 76 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Erwin Hoffer 25, Takashi Inui 60 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 46,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330) Hoffenheim v Hanover 96 (1530) Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart (1530)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.