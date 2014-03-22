March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 22
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Juan Arango 28, Max Kruse 32, Raffael 40
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 53,050
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Ivica Olic 81
Red Card: Kevin De Bruyne 90+2
FC Augsburg 1 Tobias Werner 43
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,645
- - -
Schalke 04 3 Leon Goretzka 17, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 65, Adam Szalai 90+3
Eintracht Braunschweig 1 Benjamin Kessel 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 61,973
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 1 Alexandru Maxim 69
Hamburg SV 0
Red Card: Hakan Calhanoglu 54
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 55,000
- - -
Mainz 0
Bayern Munich 2 Bastian Schweinsteiger 82, Mario Goetze 86
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
Hanover 96 0
Borussia Dortmund 3 Mats Hummels 43, Robert Lewandowski 52, Marco Reus 90+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Friday, March 21
Freiburg 3 Julian Schuster 15, Felix Klaus 53, Admir Mehmedi 59
Werder Bremen 1 Nils Petersen 70
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 23
Nuremberg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim (1630)