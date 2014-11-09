Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Borussia Dortmund 1 Christoph Kramer 58og
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 80,667
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Ivica Olic 28, Aaron Hunt 63
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Saturday, November 8
Werder Bremen 2 Sebastian Proedl 30, Fin Bartels 57
VfB Stuttgart 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,284
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Mainz 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,714
- - -
FC Augsburg 3 Tobias Werner 7,47, Jan-Ingwer Callsen Braker 68
SC Paderborn 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,755
- - -
Hoffenheim 3 Adam Szalai 2, Roberto Firmino 39,45
Cologne 4 Pawel Olkowski 5,83, Matthias Lehmann 12, Anthony Ujah 35
Halftime: 3-3; Attendance: 30,150
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Bayern Munich 4 Thomas Mueller 22,64,67, Xherdan Shaqiri 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Freiburg 2 Christian Guenter 22, Jonathan Schmid 68
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Friday, November 7
Hertha Berlin 0
Hanover 96 2 Jimmy Briand 44, Hiroshi Kiyotake 76
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,710
- - -