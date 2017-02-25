Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, June 16

ERIN, Wisconsin – Rickie Fowler, gunning for his first major title, carries a one-stroke lead into the second round of the U.S. Open at the links-style Erin Hills golf course, while top-ranked defending champion Dustin Johnson tries to recover from a shaky opening round that left him 10 shots back. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)