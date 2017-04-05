Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Laszlo Benes 16 Hertha Berlin 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,347 - - - Mainz 2 Jairo 69pen, Yoshinori Muto 90+1 Red Card: Jean-Philippe Gbamin 89 RB Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 48, Timo Werner 52, Naby Keita 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,379 - - - VfL Wolfsburg 0 Freiburg 1 Florian Niederlechner 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,179 - - - FC Augsburg 2 Paul Verhaegh 76pen, Halil Altintop 81 FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Sonny Kittel 24, Almog Cohen 34,67 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,528 - - - SV Darmstadt 98 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Julian Brandt 15, Kevin Volland 56 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,500 - - - Tuesday, April 4 Borussia Dortmund 3 Gonzalo Castro 13, Shinji Kagawa 81, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 90+2 Hamburg SV 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360 - - - Cologne 1 Milos Jojic 53 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,300 - - - Werder Bremen 3 Theodor Gebre Selassie 24, Max Kruse 76pen, Maximilian Eggestein 80 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 42,100 - - - Hoffenheim 1 Andrej Kramaric 21 Bayern Munich 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,150 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 7 Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen (1830) Saturday, April 8 Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330) Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim (1330) RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Freiburg v Mainz (1330) Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg (1330) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630) Sunday, April 9 Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg (1330) FC Ingolstadt 04 v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17