Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 15
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Felipe Santana 66og
Schalke 04 2 Leon Goretzka 28, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 74
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,210
- - -
Bayern Munich 4 Bonfim Dante 19, Xherdan Shaqiri 34,42, Claudio Pizarro 88
Freiburg 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 71,000
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Ludovic Obraniak 88
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Raffael 6
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Hoffenheim 4 Sven Schipplock 12,66, Kevin Volland 49, Roberto Firmino 90+2pen
VfB Stuttgart 1 Antonio Ruediger 78
Red Card: Moritz Leitner 80
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,847
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 10,20, Robert Lewandowski 47pen, Milos Jojic 68
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 80,100
- - -
Eintracht Braunschweig 4 Dominick Kumbela 51,61,85, Jan Hochscheidt 90+3
Hamburg SV 2 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 23, Ivo Ilicevic 76
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,200
- - -
Friday, February 14
Mainz 2 Yunus Malli 51, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 90+3
Hanover 96 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,754
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 16
FC Augsburg v Nuremberg (1430)
Hertha Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)