Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 26
Schalke 04 1 Alessandro Schoepf 6
Hoffenheim 1 Sebastian Rudy 79
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 58,839
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 61, Andre Hahn 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,200
- - -
Saturday, February 25
Hertha Berlin 2 Vedad Ibisevic 52, Vladimir Darida 83
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Red Card: Haris Seferovic 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,323
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Mainz 2 Stefan Bell 3, Levin OEztunali 11
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,086
- - -
Bayern Munich 8 Arturo Vidal 17, Robert Lewandowski 24pen,42,54, David Alaba 56, Kingsley Coman 65,69, Arjen Robben 87
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Freiburg 0
Borussia Dortmund 3 Sokratis Papastathopoulos 13, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 55,70
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
RB Leipzig 3 Emil Forsberg 5, Dominic Maroh 34og, Timo Werner 65
Cologne 1 Yuya Osako 53
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 39,335
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 1 Marcel Heller 47
FC Augsburg 2 Paul Verhaegh 55pen, Raul Bobadilla 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,200
- - -
Friday, February 24
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Borja Mayoral 19
Werder Bremen 2 Serge Gnabry 10,18
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,000
- - -