Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 27
Hertha Berlin 2 Vedad Ibisevic 36,67
Red Card: Vedad Ibisevic 74
Mainz 1 Aaron Seydel 25
Red Card: Jean-Philippe Gbamin 62
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 37,852
- - -
Schalke 04 3 Sead Kolasinac 26, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 60, Alessandro Schoepf 90
Missed penalty: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 28
SV Darmstadt 98 1 Marcel Heller 6
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 58,703
- - -
Saturday, November 26
Bayern Munich 2 Thiago 30, Mats Hummels 56
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Hakan Calhanoglu 35
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,000
- - -
Cologne 0
FC Augsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 2 Michael Gregoritsch 3,28
Werder Bremen 2 Fin Bartels 14, Serge Gnabry 45
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 55,237
- - -
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Anthony Jung 31
Missed penalty: Moritz Hartmann 17
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Daniel Caligiuri 78
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,521
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Mahmoud Dahoud 25
Hoffenheim 1 Nadiem Amiri 53
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,086
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Szabolcs Huszti 46, Haris Seferovic 79
Borussia Dortmund 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Friday, November 25
Freiburg 1 Florian Niederlechner 15
RB Leipzig 4 Naby Keita 2, Timo Werner 21,35, Marcel Sabitzer 79
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 24,000
- - -