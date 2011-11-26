Nov 26 Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on
Saturday
Hanover 96 1 Jan Schlaudraff 79
Hamburg SV 1 Jeffrey Bruma 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,000
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 2 Robert Lewandowski 16, Felipe
Santana 61
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 80,720
- - -
Nuremberg 1 Timothy Chandler 14
Kaiserslautern 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Hoffenheim 1 Roberto Firmino 24
Freiburg 1 Garra Dembele 90
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,150
- - -
FC Augsburg 2 Daniel Brinkmann 65, Edmond
Kapllani 90+4
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,110
- - -
Hertha Berlin 3 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 7,82, Omer
Toprak 17og
Missed penalty: Levan Kobiashvili 5
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Eren Derdiyok 24,64,79
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Played on Friday
Cologne 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Mike Hanke 20,47, Juan Arango 30
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart (1430)
Mainz v Bayern Munich (1630)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories