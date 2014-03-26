March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 26
Nuremberg 2 Josip Drmic 43,54
VfB Stuttgart 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Hoffenheim 3 Eugen Polanski 13, Anthony Modeste 51, Sebastian Rudy 90+3
Hanover 96 1 Leon Andreasen 10
Red Card: Manuel Schmiedebach 76
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,319
- - -
FC Augsburg 1 Tobias Werner 59
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Stefan Kiessling 11, Son Heung-Min 80, Emre Can 83
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 1 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 55
Freiburg 1 Vladimir Darida 50
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,629
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Joselu 16
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 48,000
- - -
Tuesday, March 25
Borussia Dortmund 0
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 77,600
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Sebastian Proedl 17
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Junior Malanda 2, Ivan Perisic 10, Maximilian Arnold 80
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 37,270
- - -
Eintracht Braunschweig 3 Dominick Kumbela 18,77, Havard Nielsen 45+3
Mainz 1 Nicolai Mueller 20
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 21,880
- - -
Hertha Berlin 1 Adrian Ramos 66pen
Bayern Munich 3 Toni Kroos 6, Mario Goetze 14, Franck Ribery 79
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 76,197
- - -