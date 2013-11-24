Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 24
Werder Bremen 2 Eljero Elia 85, Franco Di Santo 90
Mainz 3 Nicolai Mueller 7, Shinji Okazaki 17,70
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 38,429
- - -
Hamburg SV 3 Milan Badelj 31, Maximilian Beister 46, Hakan Calhanoglu 84
Hanover 96 1 Szabolcs Huszti 28
Red Card: Salif Sane 90
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 52,091
- - -
Saturday, November 23
Borussia Dortmund 0
Bayern Munich 3 Mario Goetze 66, Arjen Robben 85, Thomas Mueller 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 80,645
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Johannes Flum 56, Joselu 61,68
Schalke 04 3 Johannes Flum 14og, Joel Matip 18, Benedikt Hoewedes 86
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Eintracht Braunschweig 0
Freiburg 1 Gelson Fernandes 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,810
- - -
FC Augsburg 2 Halil Altintop 17,23
Hoffenheim 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,855
- - -
Hertha Berlin 0
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Stefan Kiessling 29
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,419
- - -
Nuremberg 1 Daniel Ginczek 72
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Maximilian Arnold 39
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,678
- - -
Friday, November 22
VfB Stuttgart 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Raffael 37, Oscar Wendt 73
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 49,560
- - -