UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Borussia Dortmund 0 Cologne 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 80,667 - - - FC Augsburg 0 Mainz 2 Shinji Okazaki 32, Koo Ja-Cheol 89 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 28,359 - - - Hoffenheim 3 Eugen Polanski 22pen,81, Sebastian Rudy 87 Hamburg SV 0 Red Card: Jaroslav Drobny 19 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,150 - - - Hertha Berlin 2 AEnis Ben-Hatira 21, Genki Haraguchi 81 Schalke 04 2 Leroy Sane 40, Joel Matip 90 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 59,156 - - - Werder Bremen 0 Bayern Munich 4 Thomas Mueller 24, David Alaba 45, Robert Lewandowski 76,90+1 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 42,100 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Alexander Meier 27, Marc Stendera 42, Stefan Aigner 55, Nelson Haedo Valdez 82 SC Paderborn 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 46,000 - - - Friday, March 13 Bayer Leverkusen 4 Wendell 32, Josip Drmic 36,59, Karim Bellarabi 50 VfB Stuttgart 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 29,384 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg (1430) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hanover 96 (1630)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.