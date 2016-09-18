Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
Hertha Berlin 2 Mitchell Weiser 64, Valentin Stocker 74
Schalke 04 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,000
FC Augsburg 1 Kostas Stafylidis 73
Mainz 3 Jhon Cordoba 7, Yunus Malli 75, Yoshinori Muto 80
Red Card: Jose Rodriguez 90+3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,115
Saturday, September 17
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Thorgan Hazard 11,17, Raffael 21pen,41
Werder Bremen 1 Serge Gnabry 73
Red Card: Aron Johannsson 80
Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 54,014
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Alexander Meier 53, Marco Fabian 79
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Javier Hernandez 60
Missed penalty: Javier Hernandez 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,000
Borussia Dortmund 6 Gonzalo Castro 7,78, Adrian Ramos 48, Christian Pulisic 54, Sebastian Rode 84, Emre Mor 88
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Red Card: Peter Niemeyer 57
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 81,360
Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 12, Xabi Alonso 50, Rafinha 84
FC Ingolstadt 04 1 Dario Lezcano 8
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,000
Hamburg SV 0
RB Leipzig 4 Emil Forsberg 66pen, Timo Werner 72,77, Davie Selke 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,998
Hoffenheim 0
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,295
Friday, September 16
Cologne 3 Anthony Modeste 29,43, Leonardo Bittencourt 31
Freiburg 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 47,200
