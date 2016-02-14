Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 14
FC Augsburg 1 Raul Bobadilla 86
Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 15,62, Thomas Mueller 78
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,660
- - -
Hamburg SV 3 Martin Hinteregger 38og, Artjoms Rudnevs 41, Ivo Ilicevic 80
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Fabian Johnson 14, Raffael 88
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 56,706
- - -
Saturday, February 13
Cologne 3 Yannick Gerhardt 29, Dominique Heintz 57, Anthony Modeste 72
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Alexander Meier 24
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 49,200
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Julian Draxler 28, Robin Knoche 39
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 26,884
- - -
VfB Stuttgart 2 Serey Die 51, Filip Kostic 84
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,465
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Papy Djilobodji 13
Hoffenheim 1 Andrej Kramaric 10
Red Card: Andrej Kramaric 77
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 38,454
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 1 Sandro Wagner 28
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Aytac Sulu 62og, Julian Brandt 77
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,800
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 57
Hanover 96 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 80,900
- - -
Friday, February 12
Mainz 2 Gaetan Bussmann 33, Julian Baumgartlinger 79
Schalke 04 1 Younes Belhanda 46
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,107
- - -