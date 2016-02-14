Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday, April 8

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Americans Rickie Fowler and Charley Hoffman, Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Belgian Thomas Pieters, at four-under 140, lead an impressive leaderboard heading into the third round of the U.S. Masters, with a bunch of big-name players poised within striking distance. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)