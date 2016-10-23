Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Schalke 04 3 Nabil Bentaleb 23,61, Max Meyer 48 Mainz 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,357 - - - RB Leipzig 3 Naby Keita 42,74, Davie Selke 90+5 Werder Bremen 1 Serge Gnabry 76 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 42,558 - - - Saturday, October 22 Bayern Munich 2 Arturo Vidal 16, Douglas Costa 31 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - FC Ingolstadt 04 3 Almog Cohen 6, Dario Lezcano 24,59 Borussia Dortmund 3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 59, Adrian Ramos 69, Christian Pulisic 90+1 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,200 - - - Hertha Berlin 2 Vedad Ibisevic 13, Niklas Stark 74 Cologne 1 Anthony Modeste 65 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 60,576 - - - Freiburg 2 Maximilian Philipp 65, Nils Petersen 78 FC Augsburg 1 Halil Altintop 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,000 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 0 Red Card: Kevin Volland 6 Hoffenheim 3 Kerem Demirbay 15, Sandro Wagner 49, Steven Zuber 60 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,716 - - - SV Darmstadt 98 3 AEnis Ben-Hatira 25, Laszlo Kleinheisler 68, Sandro Sirigu 76 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 60 Red Card: Jeffrey Bruma 23 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,300 - - - Friday, October 21 Hamburg SV 0 Red Card: Dennis Diekmeier 57 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Lewis Holtby 35og, Shani Tarashaj 60, Haris Seferovic 69 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 52,258 - - -
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)