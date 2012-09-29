Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
Borussia Dortmund 5 Marco Reus 35,70, Neven Subotic 40, Ilkay Guendogan 79, Jakub Blaszczykowski 85
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 80,645
- - -
Werder Bremen 0
Bayern Munich 2 Luiz Gustavo 81, Mario Mandzukic 83
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,100
- - -
Hoffenheim 0
Red Card: Sejad Salihovic 88
FC Augsburg 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Hamburg SV 1 Artjoms Rudnevs 20
Hanover 96 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 57,000
- - -
Nuremberg 0
VfB Stuttgart 2 Vedad Ibisevic 1, Martin Harnik 75
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,018
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Sidney Sam 50,62
Greuther Fuerth 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,798
- - -
Friday, September 28
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 Dani Schahin 48,77
Schalke 04 2 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 13, Joel Matip 20
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 54,600
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1530)