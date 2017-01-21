Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 21
RB Leipzig 3 Marvin Compper 6, Timo Werner 45+4, Jesus Vallejo 67og
Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Red Card: Lukas Hradecky 3
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,588
- - -
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,400
- - -
Werder Bremen 1 Fin Bartels 59
Red Card: Jaroslav Drobny 39
Borussia Dortmund 2 Andre Schuerrle 5, Lukasz Piszczek 71
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 42,100
- - -
FC Augsburg 0
Hoffenheim 2 Sandro Wagner 47, Andrej Kramaric 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,515
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 83
Hamburg SV 0
Red Card: Albin Ekdal 33
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Schalke 04 1 Guido Burgstaller 90+2
FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 58,004
- - -
Friday, January 20
Freiburg 1 Janik Haberer 4
Bayern Munich 2 Robert Lewandowski 35,90+1
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 22
Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin (1430)
Mainz v Cologne (1630)