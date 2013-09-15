Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 15
Eintracht Braunschweig 1 Omar Elabdellaoui 70
Nuremberg 1 Adam Hlousek 28
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,570
- - -
Hoffenheim 2 Anthony Modeste 45, Kevin Volland 54
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Branimir Hrgota 75
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,447
- - -
Saturday, September 14
Borussia Dortmund 6 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 19,65, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 22, Robert Lewandowski 73,81, Marco Reus 74
Hamburg SV 2 Lam Zhi Gin 26, Heiko Westermann 49
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 80,645
- - -
Bayern Munich 2 Mario Mandzukic 51, Franck Ribery 64
Hanover 96 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 71,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Sidney Sam 24, Stefan Kiessling 65,90+2
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Ivica Olic 39
Red Card: Luiz Gustavo 85
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,149
- - -
Werder Bremen 0
Red Card: Franco Di Santo 26
Missed penalty: Aaron Hunt 58
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Vaclav Kadlec 14,34, Sebastian Proedl 77og
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 40,060
- - -
Mainz 0
Schalke 04 1 Kevin-Prince Boateng 34
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,000
- - -
FC Augsburg 2 Halil Altintop 62, Tobias Werner 89
Freiburg 1 Admir Mehmedi 46
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,453
- - -
Friday, September 13
Hertha Berlin 0
VfB Stuttgart 1 Christian Gentner 49
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,624
- - -