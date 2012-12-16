Dec 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 16
Werder Bremen 1 Nils Petersen 88
Nuremberg 1 Timo Gebhart 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,553
- - -
Hoffenheim 1 Sven Schipplock 35
Borussia Dortmund 3 Mario Goetze 26, Kevin Grosskreutz 58, Robert Lewandowski 66
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 30,150
- - -
Saturday, December 15
Schalke 04 1 Jefferson Farfan 20
Red Card: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 82
Freiburg 3 Jan Rosenthal 26,61, Jonathan Schmid 32
Red Card: Jan Rosenthal 81
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 60,620
- - -
Mainz 3 Nicolai Mueller 55,71, Elkin Soto 90+2
VfB Stuttgart 1 Heinz Mueller 48og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,367
- - -
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 Dani Schahin 40, Ken Ilso 83
Hanover 96 1 Mame Biram Diouf 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,623
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 0
Red Card: Josue 16
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Alexander Meier 12, Takashi Inui 18
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,452
- - -
Greuther Fuerth 1 Lasse Sobiech 69
Red Card: Mergim Mavraj 76
FC Augsburg 1 Sascha Moelders 9
Red Card: Giovanni Sio 85
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Stefan Kiessling 27,66, Andre Schuerrle 36
Hamburg SV 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 29,489
- - -
Friday, December 14
Bayern Munich 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 59
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Torben Marx 21pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 71,000
- - -