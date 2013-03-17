Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Luuk de Jong 36 Hanover 96 0 Red Card: Sergio Pinto 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,173 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Stefan Aigner 17 VfB Stuttgart 2 Vedad Ibisevic 49pen, Georg Niedermeier 71 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 50,600 - - - Saturday, March 16 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Simon Rolfes 75 Bayern Munich 2 Mario Gomez 37, Philipp Wollscheid 87og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,210 - - - Hamburg SV 0 Red Card: Maximilian Beister 80 FC Augsburg 1 Jan-Ingwer Callsen Braker 8 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 52,529 - - - Hoffenheim 0 Mainz 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,500 - - - Werder Bremen 2 Aaron Hunt 47pen,70pen Greuther Fuerth 2 Stephan Fuerstner 55, Thanos Petsos 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,786 - - - Borussia Dortmund 5 Robert Lewandowski 41,45+1, Nuri Sahin 44,72, Leonardo Bittencourt 78 Freiburg 1 Jonathan Schmid 28 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 80,645 - - - Nuremberg 3 Markus Feulner 31, Alexander Esswein 69, Mike Frantz 87 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,055 - - - Friday, March 15 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Ivica Olic 51 Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 Mathis Bolly 37 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,540 - - -
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint