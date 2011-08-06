Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Bundesliga summaries on Saturday Hertha Berlin 0 Nuremberg 1 Tomas Pekhart 80 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Werder Bremen 2 Markus Rosenberg 60,81 Kaiserslautern 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,000 - - - Hanover 96 2 Jan Schlaudraff 15, Mohammed Abdellaoue 30pen Hoffenheim 1 Sejad Salihovic 18pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 43,000 - - - VfB Stuttgart 3 Cacau 37, Martin Harnik 56, Shinji Okazaki 89 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,000 - - - Cologne 0 Red card: Milivoje Novakovic 80 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Patrick Helmes 17,90+3, Marcel Schaefer 85 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,000 - - - FC Augsburg 2 Sascha Moelders 53,81 Freiburg 2 Papiss Cisse 48, Cedric Makiadi 55 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,000 - - -
Played on Friday Borussia Dortmund 3 Kevin Grosskreutz 17,48, Mario Goetze 29 Hamburg SV 1 Robert Tesche 79 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 80,720 - - -
Playing on Sunday Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (