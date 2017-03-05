March 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Hamburg SV 1 Albin Ekdal 77
Hertha Berlin 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,000
- - -
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Branimir Hrgota 11
Freiburg 2 Florian Niederlechner 24,59
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 51,500
- - -
Saturday, March 4
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 Fabian Johnson 28,64, Oscar Wendt 67, Raffael 76
Schalke 04 2 Nabil Bentaleb 38pen, Leon Goretzka 82
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 54,014
- - -
Borussia Dortmund 6 Ousmane Dembele 6, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 26,69, Christian Pulisic 77, Andre Schuerrle 85pen, Raphael Guerreiro 90+2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Kevin Volland 48, Wendell 74
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 79,100
- - -
Hoffenheim 5 Sebastian Rudy 17, Adam Szalai 62,79, Andrej Kramaric 77, Benjamin Huebner 88
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 Almog Cohen 38, Niklas Suele 60og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,028
- - -
Cologne 0
Bayern Munich 3 Javi Martinez 25, Juan Bernat 48, Franck Ribery 90
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Werder Bremen 2 Max Kruse 75pen,90+2
SV Darmstadt 98 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Mainz 1 Jhon Cordoba 24
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Mario Gomez 20
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,238
- - -
Friday, March 3
FC Augsburg 2 Kostas Stafylidis 19, Martin Hinteregger 60
RB Leipzig 2 Timo Werner 25, Marvin Compper 52
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 28,314
- - -