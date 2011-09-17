Sept 17 Bundesliga summaries on Saturday.
Kaiserslautern 3 Bo Svensson 24og, Itay Shechter 54, Christian
Tiffert 73
Mainz 1 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 15
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 43,952
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Simon Rolfes 70
Red card: Andre Schuerrle 90+2
Cologne 4 Milivoje Novakovic 44, Lukas Podolski 47,54,
Mato Jajalo 90+4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,210
- - -
Hamburg SV 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Igor De Camargo 66
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Nuremberg 1 Philipp Wollscheid 62
Werder Bremen 1 Mehmet Ekici 25
Red card: Tim Wiese 17
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Hoffenheim 3 Ryan Babel 20, Roberto Firmino 24,85
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Ashkan Dejagah 67
Red card: Marwin Hitz 80
Halftime: 2-0
- - -
Hertha Berlin 2 Christian Lell 46, Tunay Torun 57
FC Augsburg 2 Hajime Hosogai 20, Jan-Ingwer Callsen Braker 64
Red card: Sebastian Langkamp 86
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Played on Friday
Freiburg 1 Papiss Cisse 84
VfB Stuttgart 2 Martin Harnik 32,73
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Playing on Sunday
Hanover 96 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)
Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich (1530)
