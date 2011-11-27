Nov 27 Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Mainz 3 Andreas Ivanschitz 11, Marco Caligiuri 66, Niko Bungert 74 Bayern Munich 2 Daniel van Buyten 56,79 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,000 - - - Werder Bremen 2 Aaron Hunt 57, Naldo 67 VfB Stuttgart 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - -

Played on Saturday Hanover 96 1 Jan Schlaudraff 79 Hamburg SV 1 Jeffrey Bruma 64 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,000 - - - Borussia Dortmund 2 Robert Lewandowski 16, Felipe Santana 61 Schalke 04 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 80,720 - - - Nuremberg 1 Timothy Chandler 14 Kaiserslautern 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000 - - - Hoffenheim 1 Roberto Firmino 24 Freiburg 1 Garra Dembele 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,150 - - - FC Augsburg 2 Daniel Brinkmann 65, Edmond Kapllani 90+4 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,110 - - - Hertha Berlin 3 Pierre-Michel Lasogga 7,82, Omer Toprak 17og Missed penalty: Levan Kobiashvili 5 Bayer Leverkusen 3 Eren Derdiyok 24,64,79 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 30,000 - - -

Played on Friday Cologne 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Mike Hanke 20,47, Juan Arango 30 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 50,000 - - -

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories