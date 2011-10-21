(Fixes typo in headline)
BERLIN Oct 21 VfB Stuttgart forward Pavel
Pogrebnyak will be out for at least four weeks after tearing
ligaments in his right ankle during training, the club said on
Friday.
The Russian, who scored in last week's win over Hoffenheim,
twisted his ankle after an aerial duel with team-mate Georg
Niedermeier on Thursday.
Medical checks on Friday revealed the extent of his injury.
"I was doing extremely well and had fought my way back into
the starting eleven," said Pogrebnyak, 27, in a statement. "That
is extremely bitter, but I will continue fighting."
His recent form helped Stuttgart, who narrowly avoided
relegation last season, to fourth place after nine games, six
points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Timothy Collings)