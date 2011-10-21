(Fixes typo in headline)

BERLIN Oct 21 VfB Stuttgart forward Pavel Pogrebnyak will be out for at least four weeks after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during training, the club said on Friday.

The Russian, who scored in last week's win over Hoffenheim, twisted his ankle after an aerial duel with team-mate Georg Niedermeier on Thursday.

Medical checks on Friday revealed the extent of his injury.

"I was doing extremely well and had fought my way back into the starting eleven," said Pogrebnyak, 27, in a statement. "That is extremely bitter, but I will continue fighting."

His recent form helped Stuttgart, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, to fourth place after nine games, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Timothy Collings)