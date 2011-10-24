BERLIN Oct 24 Tax officers swept into the
German Football Federation's (DFB) Frankfurt headquarters on
Monday, investigating possible tax evasion by some referees, the
federation said.
The probe, which the DFB said was unrelated to any of its
own activities, was focusing on revenues and taxes paid by some
referees.
DFB General Secretary Wolfgang Niersbach said he would
support the investigation.
"There are no allegations against the DFB," he said in a
statement. "We will support the tax officers with all possible
means. The correct taxation of the referee's revenues rests with
the referees themselves."
The DFB said the officers were going through refereeing
documents.
"The reason for this action is that according to the tax
officers some referees have in the past not correctly paid taxes
for their revenues."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)