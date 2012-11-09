BERLIN Nov 9 Hamburg SV goalkeeper Rene Adler has been called up for Germany duty two years after his last appearance for a soccer friendly against Netherlands next week, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday.

Adler was going to be the first choice at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before a rib injury ruled him out of the tournament and installed Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the first pick, a position he has held ever since.

Adler's last international appearance was on Nov. 17, 2010, in a friendly against Sweden.

"I am delighted that Rene has found his old form after his long injury," said Loew. "He should now also get a chance to present himself on an international level."

A string of injuries led to the former Bayer Leverkusen keeper missing much of last season before a transfer to the northern club and a return to fitness allowed him to enjoy a superb start to the current campaign.

Loew nominated 22 players for the side's last international match of the year in Amsterdam on Wednesday, including Roman Neustaedter of Schalke 04. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)