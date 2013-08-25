Aug 25 Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out for around seven weeks after injuring an ankle in Saturday's 2-0 Bundesliga win at Nuremberg that requires surgery, the European and German champions said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Spain international will miss Bundesliga matches against Freiburg, Hanover 96, Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg as well as the start of the Champions League group stage and the German Cup game against Hannover 96, Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de).

Thiago, who will have the operation on Monday, damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the second half of the Nuremberg match and had to be replaced by Thomas Mueller. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)