Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 12 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 9 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) 6 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) Yunus Malli (Mainz) Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) 5 Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Kevin Volland (Hoffenheim) 4 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) Luc Castaignos (Eintracht Frankfurt) Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) Marcel Heller (SV Darmstadt 98) Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 3 Simon Zoller (Cologne) Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Raffael (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg) Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburg SV) Jonathan Schmid (Hoffenheim) Leroy Sane (Schalke 04) Sandro Wagner (SV Darmstadt 98) Daniel Ginczek (VfB Stuttgart) Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.