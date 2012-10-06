Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 6 Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich) 4 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Dani Schahin (Fortuna Duesseldorf) Son Heung-Min (Hamburg SV) 3 Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) Jakub Blaszczykowski (Borussia Dortmund) Stefan Aigner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Takashi Inui (Eintracht Frankfurt) Adam Szalai (Mainz) Szabolcs Huszti (Hanover 96) Max Kruse (Freiburg) Lewis Holtby (Schalke 04) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart) Kevin De Bruyne (Werder Bremen) Aaron Hunt (Werder Bremen)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.