Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Sunday 19 Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) 17 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) 13 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) 12 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Franco Di Santo (Werder Bremen) 11 Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen) 10 Son Heung-Min (Bayer Leverkusen) Shinji Okazaki (Mainz) 9 Anthony Ujah (Cologne) Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Schalke 04) Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg) 8 Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Stefan Aigner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Haris Seferovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) Joselu (Hanover 96) 7 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Raffael (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Raul Bobadilla (FC Augsburg) Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04)
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.