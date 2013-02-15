UPDATE 1-Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 15 Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich) 14 Stefan Kiessling (Bayer Leverkusen) Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) 12 Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Adam Szalai (Mainz) 11 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) 10 Artjoms Rudnevs (Hamburg SV) Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) 9 Jakub Blaszczykowski (Borussia Dortmund) Son Heung-Min (Hamburg SV) Mame Biram Diouf (Hanover 96) Nils Petersen (Werder Bremen) 8 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) 7 Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund) Stefan Aigner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Sascha Moelders (FC Augsburg) Szabolcs Huszti (Hanover 96) Aaron Hunt (Werder Bremen) 6 Gonzalo Castro (Bayer Leverkusen) Andre Schuerrle (Bayer Leverkusen) Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Dani Schahin (Fortuna Duesseldorf)
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Backa 1 FK Mladost Lucani 0 FK Novi Pazar 0 FK Vozdovac 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Metalac 0 Spartak Subotica 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 24 19 4 1 57 19 61 2 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 4 3 46 15 58 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 24 17 3 4 44 17 54 4 FK Mladost Lucani 25 11 5 9
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.