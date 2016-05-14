MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 30 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 25 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 20 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) 17 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) 15 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 14 Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) Sandro Wagner (SV Darmstadt 98) Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) 13 Raffael (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart) 12 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Moritz Hartmann (FC Ingolstadt 04) Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) 11 Yunus Malli (Mainz) Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) Anthony Ujah (Werder Bremen) 10 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 9 Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen) Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) Adrian Ramos (Borussia Dortmund) Nicolai Mueller (Hamburg SV) Andre Schuerrle (VfL Wolfsburg)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.