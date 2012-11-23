Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 9 Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich) Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) 8 Stefan Kiessling (Bayer Leverkusen) Adam Szalai (Mainz) 7 Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) 6 Son Heung-Min (Hamburg SV) Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) Aaron Hunt (Werder Bremen) 5 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg) 4 Sidney Sam (Bayer Leverkusen) Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) Mario Goetze (Borussia Dortmund) Stefan Aigner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Dani Schahin (Fortuna Duesseldorf) Mohammed Abdellaoue (Hanover 96) Joselu (Hoffenheim) Martin Harnik (VfB Stuttgart) Kevin De Bruyne (Werder Bremen) Nils Petersen (Werder Bremen)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.