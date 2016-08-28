Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Sunday 3 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 1 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) Marcel Risse (Cologne) Yoshinori Muto (Mainz) Joel Pohjanpalo (Bayer Leverkusen) Xabi Alonso (Bayern Munich) Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich) Andre Hahn (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Alexander Meier (Eintracht Frankfurt) Lukas Hinterseer (FC Ingolstadt 04) Bobby Wood (Hamburg SV) Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin) Lukas Rupp (Hoffenheim) Mark Uth (Hoffenheim) Dominik Kaiser (RB Leipzig) Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) Nicolas Hoefler (Freiburg) Daniel Didavi (VfL Wolfsburg) Ricardo Rodriguez (VfL Wolfsburg)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.