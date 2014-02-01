Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Saturday 11 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) Adrian Ramos (Hertha Berlin) 10 Stefan Kiessling (Bayer Leverkusen) Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich) Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) 9 Raffael (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Shinji Okazaki (Mainz) Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburg SV) Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim) 8 Josip Drmic (Nuremberg) Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) Max Kruse (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Nicolai Mueller (Mainz) Ivica Olic (VfL Wolfsburg) 7 Sidney Sam (Bayer Leverkusen) Son Heung-Min (Bayer Leverkusen) Andre Hahn (FC Augsburg) Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburg SV) Mame Biram Diouf (Hanover 96) Kevin Volland (Hoffenheim) Jefferson Farfan (Schalke 04)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8