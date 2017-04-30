Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Sunday 28 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 27 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 23 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 17 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 14 Mario Gomez (VfL Wolfsburg) Max Kruse (Werder Bremen) 12 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) 11 Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich) Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) 10 Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen) Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 9 Florian Niederlechner (Freiburg) Nils Petersen (Freiburg) 8 Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) Maximilian Philipp (Freiburg) Guido Burgstaller (Schalke 04) 7 Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt) Almog Cohen (FC Ingolstadt 04) Adam Szalai (Hoffenheim) Mark Uth (Hoffenheim) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara